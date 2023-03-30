Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Stock trading around $102.47 per share: What’s Next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] plunged by -$0.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $103.61 during the day while it closed the day at $102.47. The company report on March 6, 2023 that ROSS STORES OPENS 19 NEW LOCATIONS.

TARGETING APPROXIMATELY 100 OPENINGS IN 2023.

Ross Stores, Inc. opened 11 Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”) and eight dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores in 13 different states in February and March. Both chains expanded into existing markets including locations in California, Texas, and Florida. For dd’s, growth also included their first store in the state of Wisconsin. These new locations are part of the Company’s plans to add approximately 100 new stores, comprised of about 75 Ross and 25 dd’s DISCOUNTS, during fiscal 2023.

Ross Stores Inc. stock has also loss -0.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROST stock has declined by -10.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.41% and lost -11.72% year-on date.

The market cap for ROST stock reached $35.39 billion, with 342.12 million shares outstanding and 338.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 3187763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $124.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock. On October 25, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ROST shares from 90 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.31.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.93 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.28, while it was recorded at 101.84 for the last single week of trading, and 97.87 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 8.13%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,958 million, or 92.50% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,857,965, which is approximately 0.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,871,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.89 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 20,543,017 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 22,604,004 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 266,700,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,847,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,720,522 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,075,342 shares during the same period.