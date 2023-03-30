Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] moved up 4.96: Why It’s Important

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 4.96% or 0.43 points to close at $9.10 with a heavy trading volume of 8627766 shares. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Capitalize To Power Rollovers for Robinhood Retirement Account Holders.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

New Partnership Will Help Robinhood Customers Find and Consolidate Old 401(k)s, Reducing the $1.4 Trillion Currently Held in Left Behind 401(k) Accounts.

Capitalize, the award-winning platform to find and transfer retirement accounts, today announced a new partnership with Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD). Capitalize’s partnership with Robinhood Retirement will help customers find and roll over legacy 401(k) accounts into Robinhood’s new individual retirement accounts (IRA). Additionally, Robinhood will be featured on Capitalize’s leading IRA marketplace as a potential destination for users looking to consolidate their legacy 401(k) assets.

It opened the trading session at $8.83, the shares rose to $9.22 and dropped to $8.7404, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOOD points out that the company has recorded -5.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 8627766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.71, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $4,767 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.41 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $463.71 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 48,563,768 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 21,999,470 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 479,319,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,882,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,796,064 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,069,225 shares during the same period.