Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] – find out why.

Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE: CAH] closed the trading session at $74.60 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.52, while the highest price level was $74.75. The company report on March 16, 2023 that Swisslog’s robotic fulfillment system and software to support new Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions distribution center.

Swisslog, a leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced that Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) will install a Swisslog Automation Solution within its new at-Home Solutions distribution center in Grove City, Ohio. The facility is part of the at-Home Solutions business’ multi-year strategy to increase warehouse capacity to accommodate its rapid growth.

The AutoStore solution, empowered by Swisslog, has 31,844 storage bins providing 83,000 cubic feet of storage for 14,154 SKUs. The solution operates on synchronized intelligence from Swisslog’s SynQ software, which provides warehouse management, material flow and automation control system functionality in a single, modular platform that integrates seamlessly with host systems and other warehouse software. The software is engineered to be the heart and brain of automated warehousing and logistics systems, driving peak performance of the AutoStore solution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.95 percent and weekly performance of 6.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CAH reached to a volume of 3155052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAH shares is $85.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cardinal Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $64 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Cardinal Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $76, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardinal Health Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CAH stock trade performance evaluation

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, CAH shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.11, while it was recorded at 71.54 for the last single week of trading, and 70.26 for the last 200 days.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.92 and a Gross Margin at +3.44. Cardinal Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.51.

Return on Total Capital for CAH is now 24.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -172.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. Additionally, CAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] managed to generate an average of -$20,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.11.Cardinal Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardinal Health Inc. go to 11.85%.

Cardinal Health Inc. [CAH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,375 million, or 93.00% of CAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,320,204, which is approximately -2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,507,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in CAH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in CAH stock with ownership of nearly -13.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardinal Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Cardinal Health Inc. [NYSE:CAH] by around 18,950,204 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 31,588,420 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 175,413,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,952,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAH stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,240,399 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,628,449 shares during the same period.