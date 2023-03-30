Raymond James slashes price target on Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] – find out why.

Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.03%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Baytex Announces Virtual Fireside Chat with TD Securities.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) is pleased to announce that TD Securities will be hosting a virtual Fireside Chat with Eric Greager, President and CEO, on Thursday March 9, 2023 at 10:00 am EST. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:.

Over the last 12 months, BTE stock dropped by -17.66%. The one-year Baytex Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.27. The average equity rating for BTE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.77 billion, with 546.15 million shares outstanding and 541.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, BTE stock reached a trading volume of 3272708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $5.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, BTE shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baytex Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.38. Baytex Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Total Capital for BTE is now 25.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.93. Additionally, BTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] managed to generate an average of $3,854,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Baytex Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp. go to 18.20%.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] Insider Position Details

Positions in Baytex Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE:BTE] by around 77,762 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,616 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,762 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,616 shares during the same period.