Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain 0.11% so far this year. What now?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] gained 2.44% on the last trading session, reaching $61.34 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2023 that PSEG 2023 Investor Conference Highlights Improved Business Mix and Platform for Predictable Growth.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PSE&G Outlines Capital Investment Program Focused on Infrastructure Modernization and Decarbonization;.

PSEG Power to Retain Nuclear Fleet; PSEG to Exit Offshore Wind Generation.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated represents 498.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.53 billion with the latest information. PEG stock price has been found in the range of $60.29 to $61.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 3131125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for PEG stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.07, while it was recorded at 59.19 for the last single week of trading, and 61.03 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 1.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $21,638 million, or 72.90% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,383,954, which is approximately 5.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,809,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 454 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 35,594,418 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 31,239,820 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 294,517,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,351,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,140 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,890,063 shares during the same period.