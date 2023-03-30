Oppenheimer lifts BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] traded at a high on 03/29/23, posting a 7.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on March 13, 2023 that BigBear.ai Announces 21% Year-Over-Year Growth in Fourth Quarter 2022.

Total full year revenue achieved guidance and grew 6% year-over-year to $155.0 million; Analytics full year revenue grew 19% year-over-year.

Full year gross margin grew to 27.7%, an increase of 430 basis points from 23.4% for the year ended December 31, 2021. Analytics segment adjusted gross margin of 44% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4908033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at 11.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.48%.

The market cap for BBAI stock reached $292.68 million, with 126.27 million shares outstanding and 17.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 4908033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

How has BBAI stock performed recently?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -31.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9600, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1000 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.40% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 1,229,962, which is approximately -13.718% of the company’s market cap and around 87.52% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 157,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in BBAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.12 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly 14.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 214,075 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 540,289 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 844,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,599,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,889 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 210,012 shares during the same period.