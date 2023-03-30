Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Is Currently 1.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.97 at the close of the session, up 1.79%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Dividend paid 102 consecutive quarters.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is now 29.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.105 and lowest of $3.9042 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.65, which means current price is +40.53% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 3057207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.69, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.07 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.43 and a Gross Margin at +32.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.68. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $343 million, or 38.10% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,157,361, which is approximately 6.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,464,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.11 million in NAT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $26.49 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,786,448 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,211,377 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 60,843,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,840,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,085,426 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,275 shares during the same period.