N-able Inc. [NABL] gain 29.86% so far this year. What now?

N-able Inc. [NYSE: NABL] traded at a high on 03/29/23, posting a 9.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.35. The company report on March 28, 2023 that N-able Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) will replace iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 3. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is acquiring iStar effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 31. Immediately prior to its acquisition by Safehold, iStar will distribute shares in Star Holdings (NASD:STHO). Star Holdings is not eligible for the S&P SmallCap 600 following the spin-off transaction as it is not representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4055888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of N-able Inc. stands at 3.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.81%.

The market cap for NABL stock reached $2.44 billion, with 180.33 million shares outstanding and 179.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 320.45K shares, NABL reached a trading volume of 4055888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about N-able Inc. [NABL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NABL shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NABL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for N-able Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $17 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for N-able Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on NABL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for N-able Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NABL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NABL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has NABL stock performed recently?

N-able Inc. [NABL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.00. With this latest performance, NABL shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NABL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.94 for N-able Inc. [NABL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.16, while it was recorded at 12.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

N-able Inc. [NABL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

N-able Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for N-able Inc. [NABL]

There are presently around $2,170 million, or 99.44% of NABL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NABL stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 61,473,869, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; THOMA BRAVO, L.P., holding 50,090,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.6 million in NABL stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $216.18 million in NABL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in N-able Inc. [NYSE:NABL] by around 6,081,673 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,586,085 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 167,908,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,576,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NABL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,001,423 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 747,254 shares during the same period.