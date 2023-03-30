Morgan Stanley lifts Samsara Inc. [IOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Samsara Inc. [NYSE: IOT] gained 2.86% or 0.52 points to close at $18.71 with a heavy trading volume of 2987792 shares. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Samsara Named 2023 CIO 100 Award Winner.

Business technology team recognized by Foundry’s CIO for transformation and innovation in IT.

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, today announced it has been named a CIO 100 Award winner. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 Awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of strategic and operational excellence in IT.

It opened the trading session at $18.33, the shares rose to $18.85 and dropped to $18.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IOT points out that the company has recorded 56.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -122.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, IOT reached to a volume of 2987792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Samsara Inc. [IOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOT shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Samsara Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Samsara Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $27, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on IOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Samsara Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for IOT stock

Samsara Inc. [IOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, IOT shares gained by 12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Samsara Inc. [IOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.53, while it was recorded at 18.35 for the last single week of trading, and 13.58 for the last 200 days.

Samsara Inc. [IOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Samsara Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Samsara Inc. [IOT]

There are presently around $2,376 million, or 71.60% of IOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOT stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 47,428,587, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,905,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.99 million in IOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $133.28 million in IOT stock with ownership of nearly 4.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Samsara Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Samsara Inc. [NYSE:IOT] by around 16,679,907 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 17,440,433 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 96,493,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,613,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,774,721 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 9,838,796 shares during the same period.