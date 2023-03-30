Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 5.50M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.234 during the day while it closed the day at $0.17. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Cuts Component Manufacturing Costs by 70%, Completes Second Key Supplier Qualification.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”) (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced it has completed the supplier qualification and first article inspection of Microart Services, Inc., one of two new partners announced in Q4 of 2022.

The supplier qualification and successful first article inspection help confirm that Tivic’s production process is under statistical control and produces safe, high-quality products in compliance with Tivic’s specifications and applicable regulatory requirements.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock has also loss -3.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIVC stock has declined by -71.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -87.28% and lost -72.96% year-on date.

The market cap for TIVC stock reached $5.50 million, with 9.68 million shares outstanding and 6.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 888.88K shares, TIVC reached a trading volume of 8117375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3684, while it was recorded at 0.1746 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3120 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -483.02 and a Gross Margin at -11.75. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -728.47.

Return on Total Capital for TIVC is now -78.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.33. Additionally, TIVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] managed to generate an average of -$707,833 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of TIVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 25,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.12% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 14,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in TIVC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $2000.0 in TIVC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivic Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:TIVC] by around 47,576 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 651 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIVC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,497 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.