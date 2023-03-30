Market cap of Genius Group Limited [GNS] reaches 36.99M – now what?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.78. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Genius Group Settles Litigation with Alto Opportunity Master Fund, SPC, Ayrton Capital, LLC and Waqas Khatri.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

All parties have worked diligently together to ensure a mutually beneficial agreement has been reached for the joint benefit of the Company’s shareholders and the Parties’ limited partners.

Genius Group Limited stock has also loss -20.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNS stock has inclined by 447.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.09% and gained 438.90% year-on date.

The market cap for GNS stock reached $36.99 million, with 24.31 million shares outstanding and 10.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.09M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 13432582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

GNS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.54. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -50.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.0889, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1628 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 137,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 66,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in GNS stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 387,405 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 59,482 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,056 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 59,482 shares during the same period.