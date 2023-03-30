Market cap of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] reaches 3.83M – now what?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GMVD] price surged by 40.84 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on March 29, 2023 that G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS AND ADVENTHEALTH IN JOINT COLLABORATION TO PROVIDE INNOVATIVE REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING SOLUTIONS FOR ADVENTHEALTH PATIENTS IN CENTRAL FLORIDA.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The innovative technology provided by G Medical Innovations will help providers better monitor and diagnose new onset cardiovascular symptoms as part of AdventHealth’s growing virtual care center. Available to both adult and pediatric patients in AdventHealth’s Central Florida division, that sees more than 5.7 million patients annually, the cloud-based monitoring system includes a small, waterproof monitor received by mail after discharge from one of AdventHealth’s 20 hospitals and emergency departments in Central Florida. Patient symptoms can then be monitored in real-time from the comfort of their home through the AdventHealth virtual care center. Those who experience unusual arrythmias or other monitored symptoms receive immediate communication from providers, enabling greater access to care and, in some cases, earlier diagnoses of serious medical conditions.

A sum of 3575268 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 837.23K shares. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $3.1499 and dropped to a low of $1.89 until finishing in the latest session at $2.69.

Guru’s Opinion on G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.72.

GMVD Stock Performance Analysis:

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.28. With this latest performance, GMVD shares gained by 13.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8400, while it was recorded at 2.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -222.80 and a Gross Margin at +19.77. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.78.

Additionally, GMVD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 345.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.58% of GMVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMVD stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 60,164, which is approximately 3399.942% of the company’s market cap and around 66.81% of the total institutional ownership; REGAL PARTNERS LTD, holding 15,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in GMVD stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $6000.0 in GMVD stock with ownership of nearly 0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:GMVD] by around 61,882 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 15,225 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMVD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,433 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 15,224 shares during the same period.