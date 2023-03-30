Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 304.66M – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] gained 6.03% on the last trading session, reaching $0.95 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Bitfarms Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

– Mined 1,434 BTC in Q4 2022; 5,167 BTC in 2022;and 20,000+ BTC since inception through February 2023 — Averaged direct cost of production of $10,000 per BTC in 2022– Reported Q4 2022 net loss of $17 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1 million — Expects over 30% increase in hashrate to 6.0 EH/s with existing portfolio by year-end 2023 -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. represents 219.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $304.66 million with the latest information. BITF stock price has been found in the range of $0.93 to $0.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 2686316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9758, while it was recorded at 0.9292 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0362 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $28 million, or 17.14% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 13,605,080, which is approximately -6.707% of the company’s market cap and around 7.14% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,870,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.89 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 65.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 4,875,817 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,574,702 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,574,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,025,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,504 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,149,907 shares during the same period.