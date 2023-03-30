Market Analysts see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] loss -29.61% on the last trading session, reaching $2.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that ProQR Announces Initial Pipeline Targets and Highlights Axiomer® RNA Editing Platform Technology at R&D Event.

Initial pipeline programs with liver delivery to address Cholestatic Diseases targeting NTCP and Cardiovascular Disease targeting B4GALT1; initiation of clinical trials anticipated in late 2024/early 2025.

Axiomer activity demonstrated across multiple preclinical in vitro, organoid, and in vivo models; up to 50% editing observed in rodent and non-human primates.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. represents 71.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.15 million with the latest information. PRQR stock price has been found in the range of $2.33 to $3.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 6883556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRQR shares is $3.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $37 to $1.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $3, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on PRQR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.79. With this latest performance, PRQR shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 237.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4300.89. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4551.03.

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -44.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.04. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] managed to generate an average of -$401,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

There are presently around $60 million, or 42.20% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: PRIVIUM FUND MANAGEMENT B.V. with ownership of 5,344,446, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.89% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 3,625,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.98 million in PRQR stocks shares; and M28 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.84 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 90.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 2,990,113 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 7,566,477 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,121,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,678,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,146 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,246,533 shares during the same period.