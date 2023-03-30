Market Analysts see Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] traded at a high on 03/29/23, posting a 2.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.81. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces 2023 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for our commitment to improving energy efficiency at our hotels,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “We are particularly proud to be the only hotel company to receive this honor for 2023. Operating efficiently is just one of the ways we show our guests and investors that we are committed to doing our part to protect the environment, both today and for future generations.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2751098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for PK stock reached $2.57 billion, with 225.00 million shares outstanding and 216.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 2751098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.88.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -14.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.38, while it was recorded at 11.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.27 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.80. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of $1,780,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $2,369 million, or 92.70% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,646,266, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,935,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.96 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $147.45 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 23,806,397 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 22,186,111 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 160,214,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,206,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,793,654 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,211,692 shares during the same period.