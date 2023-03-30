Market Analysts see Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.02%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Update and Pipeline Progress.

$200 million upfront payment received in December 2022 from CSL collaboration.

Achieved $90 million in development milestones in March 2023 under CSL collaboration.

Over the last 12 months, ARCT stock dropped by -25.60%. The one-year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.36. The average equity rating for ARCT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $513.93 million, with 26.47 million shares outstanding and 22.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 333.53K shares, ARCT stock reached a trading volume of 4925404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $35, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ARCT stock. On November 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ARCT shares from 16 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33.

ARCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.02. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.81, while it was recorded at 16.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1600.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1647.98.

Return on Total Capital for ARCT is now -55.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, ARCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $353 million, or 80.00% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 4,239,554, which is approximately 18.838% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,257,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.0 million in ARCT stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.19 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly -7.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 2,960,508 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,478,724 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,352,170 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,791,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,950 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 488,368 shares during the same period.