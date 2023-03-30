Loop Capital slashes price target on Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] – find out why.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.62 during the day while it closed the day at $1.59. The company report on March 24, 2023 that atai Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Pipeline Highlights.

atai’s development candidates, such as RL-007 and GRX-917, all represent significant opportunities to address unmet medical needs of patients living with mental health conditions.

Continued operational progress on robust clinical pipeline, with multiple phase 1 and phase 2 proof-of-concept datasets expected in the next two years.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock has also gained 35.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATAI stock has declined by -33.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.10% and lost -40.23% year-on date.

The market cap for ATAI stock reached $251.09 million, with 156.61 million shares outstanding and 150.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ATAI reached a trading volume of 3119321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $13.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 627.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

ATAI stock trade performance evaluation

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.90. With this latest performance, ATAI shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6219, while it was recorded at 1.3460 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0031 for the last 200 days.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 35.00% of ATAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,663,340, which is approximately -7.747% of the company’s market cap and around 9.28% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,415,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 million in ATAI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.55 million in ATAI stock with ownership of nearly 24.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ:ATAI] by around 5,381,071 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,910,336 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 14,678,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,970,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATAI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,683 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,411,586 shares during the same period.