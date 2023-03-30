Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL] moved up 46.86: Why It’s Important

Local Bounti Corporation [NYSE: LOCL] closed the trading session at $0.66 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5712, while the highest price level was $0.72. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Local Bounti Secures up to $145 Million of Additional Financing to Support Growth.

Amended agreement with Cargill provides additional $110 million to fund construction at Georgia, Texas and Washington facilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.52 percent and weekly performance of 34.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 317.46K shares, LOCL reached to a volume of 21601869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOCL shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Local Bounti Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Local Bounti Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Local Bounti Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

LOCL stock trade performance evaluation

Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.94. With this latest performance, LOCL shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7476, while it was recorded at 0.4812 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3690 for the last 200 days.

Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Local Bounti Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Local Bounti Corporation [LOCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 16.60% of LOCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOCL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,335,659, which is approximately 19.715% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,324,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in LOCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 million in LOCL stock with ownership of nearly 41.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Local Bounti Corporation [NYSE:LOCL] by around 8,499,674 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 490,278 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 13,779,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,769,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOCL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,242,069 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 245,935 shares during the same period.