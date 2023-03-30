Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Revenue clocked in at $1.28 billion, up 92.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.92%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “We concluded the challenging year of 2022 with pleasing fourth quarter results. During the year, we have reaffirmed our original aspiration for sustainable high-quality growth, continued to build our business led by technology, and resolutely implemented cost reduction and efficiency initiatives. Our initiatives include the proactive scaling-down of delivery services, optimization of underlying resources, adjustment of customer mix and improvement of enterprise cloud project quality. Our strategy of building a healthy and sustainable business and improving profitability has been well executed and bear fruit in the fourth quarter. With these efforts, we have been improving our profitability steadily. Our gross margin reached 7.6% in Q4 2022, a significant increase from 1.0% in Q4 2021, and 6.2% in Q3 2022.”.

Over the last 12 months, KC stock rose by 23.87%. The one-year Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -42.0. The average equity rating for KC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 244.05 million shares outstanding and 112.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, KC stock reached a trading volume of 5872194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

KC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.92. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 91.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 264.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.53 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 6.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -16.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.23. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$187,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Insider Position Details

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 3,637,859 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,909,533 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 36,393,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,940,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 597,480 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 965,732 shares during the same period.