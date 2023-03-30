Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain 15.29% so far this year. What now?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] gained 11.68% or 0.41 points to close at $3.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3695024 shares. The company report on March 14, 2023 that Karyopharm Announces Updated Selinexor Data in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Myelofibrosis to be Presented at AACR 2023.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that results from its Phase 1 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of once-weekly selinexor in combination with standard dose ruxolitinib in patients with treatment-naïve myelofibrosis (NCT04562389) have been selected for a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, being held April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Previous updates of the Phase 1 study showed that the combination of selinexor and ruxolitinib was generally well tolerated, with improvements in spleen and symptom responses and hemoglobin stabilization. Updated efficacy, including ≥35% reduction in spleen volume (SVR35) and ≥50% reduction in symptom scores (TSS50), and safety data will be presented from the 24 treatment-naïve myelofibrosis patients enrolled in this study, all of whom have been followed for at least 24 weeks.

It opened the trading session at $3.54, the shares rose to $3.95 and dropped to $3.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KPTI points out that the company has recorded -15.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, KPTI reached to a volume of 3695024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KPTI stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KPTI shares from 27 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for KPTI stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.99. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 29.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.53 and a Gross Margin at +96.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.23.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -108.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.07. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$429,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $348 million, or 88.20% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 9,633,911, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,508,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.86 million in KPTI stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $29.11 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 107.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 40,277,994 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,029,207 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 50,873,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,180,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,444,892 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,444 shares during the same period.