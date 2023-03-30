Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] moved up 17.01: Why It’s Important

Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ: JFIN] price surged by 17.01 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

— Fourth Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume Grew 249.2% to RMB18.9 billion —- Fourth Quarter Net Income Grew 335.7% to RMB533.7 million —- Full Year Revenue Grew 83.7% to RMB3,271.4 million —- Full Year Net Income Grew 152.3% to RMB1,180.2 million –.

A sum of 4669630 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.34K shares. Jiayin Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.99 and dropped to a low of $3.35 until finishing in the latest session at $3.99.

The average equity rating for JFIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Jiayin Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Jiayin Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jiayin Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

JFIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.64. With this latest performance, JFIN shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.00 for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jiayin Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +80.40. Jiayin Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.51.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.48. Additionally, JFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] managed to generate an average of $103,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of JFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JFIN stocks are: BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 35,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.52% of the total institutional ownership; ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 32,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in JFIN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $75000.0 in JFIN stock with ownership of nearly 48.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jiayin Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ:JFIN] by around 10,625 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 122,719 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFIN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 87,525 shares during the same period.