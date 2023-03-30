Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Revenue clocked in at $9.64 billion, down -0.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] price surged by 2.59 percent to reach at $2.57. The company report on March 28, 2023 that The New York Stock Exchange Launches Annual Sustainability Leaders Summit Today.

The summit welcomes NYSE-listed companies and thought leaders to address key sustainability topics.

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, is holding its first annual broad market Sustainability Leaders Summit today, bringing together NYSE-listed companies and thought leaders to address pressing topics around sustainability.

A sum of 3677719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares reached a high of $101.865 and dropped to a low of $99.84 until finishing in the latest session at $101.67.

The one-year ICE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.61. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $128.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.80, while it was recorded at 98.57 for the last single week of trading, and 100.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ICE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 5.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,737 million, or 91.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,388,511, which is approximately 0.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,054,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in ICE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.52 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 18.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 628 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 32,601,444 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 28,993,452 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 440,294,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,889,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,681,929 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,179,565 shares during the same period.