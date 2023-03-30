Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Stock trading around $26.87 per share: What’s Next?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.36 during the day while it closed the day at $26.87. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Huntsman Completes Textile Effects Divestiture.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) announced today that it has completed the sale of its Textile Effects division to Archroma, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. The agreed purchase price was $593 million in cash plus assumed pension liabilities, and Huntsman expects the net after tax cash proceeds to be approximately $540 million before customary post-closing adjustments.

About Huntsman:Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2022 revenues of approximately $8 billion from our continuing operations. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 7,000 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company’s website at www.huntsman.com. .

Huntsman Corporation stock has also loss -1.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUN stock has declined by -3.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.40% and lost -2.22% year-on date.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $4.89 billion, with 188.40 million shares outstanding and 179.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 3161134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $30.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HUN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 26.85 for the last single week of trading, and 28.41 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +19.27. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.58.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.61. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $64,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 3.70%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,412 million, or 91.50% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,405,476, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,226,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.39 million in HUN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $253.34 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 19.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 11,363,511 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 22,296,846 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 130,533,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,193,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,763,968 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,560,501 shares during the same period.