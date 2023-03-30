Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] is 12.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] gained 5.32% on the last trading session, reaching $5.15 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Trevali Announces the Appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. represents 564.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 billion with the latest information. TV stock price has been found in the range of $4.94 to $5.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, TV reached a trading volume of 3617261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on TV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

Trading performance analysis for TV stock

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, TV shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.91.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 2.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.62. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] managed to generate an average of -$341,717 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

There are presently around $1,098 million, or 40.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 64,848,920, which is approximately -0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 31,955,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.26 million in TV stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $97.09 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly -60.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 32,642,527 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 35,451,683 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 156,509,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,604,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,379,982 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,437 shares during the same period.