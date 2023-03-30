Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $25

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] gained 0.08% or 0.02 points to close at $25.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3178938 shares. The company report on February 20, 2023 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. The dividend is payable on April 5, 2023.

The daily chart for GPK points out that the company has recorded 27.96% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 3178938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for GPK stock

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.85. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.70, while it was recorded at 24.72 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.07. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $21,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 29.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $7,515 million, or 94.10% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,693,875, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,070,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.32 million in GPK stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $422.45 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -18.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 39,355,763 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 29,467,400 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 230,001,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,824,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,402,112 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 8,071,840 shares during the same period.