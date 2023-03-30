For Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], Analyst sees a drop to $105. What next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.03%. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Raytheon Technologies completes delivery of 23 Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems to the U.S. Navy.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) delivered all 23 contracted Joint Precision Approach and Landing Systems low-rate production units to the U.S. Navy on time or ahead of schedule.

JPALS is a software-based GPS navigation and precision approach landing system that guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships regardless of sea state or weather conditions, bolstering safety and operational capability. It is integrated on the F-35 and was recently sold to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock dropped by -3.83%. The one-year Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.52. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $142.30 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 3136655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $109.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 81.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.20, while it was recorded at 96.77 for the last single week of trading, and 94.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 13.40%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115,390 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 125,881,576, which is approximately -2.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,014,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.0 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.79 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,314 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 42,026,725 shares. Additionally, 929 investors decreased positions by around 32,131,537 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 1,117,885,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,192,043,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 306 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,332,002 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,879,396 shares during the same period.