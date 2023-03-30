For PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN], Analyst sees a drop to $34. What next?

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] surged by $0.93 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.91 during the day while it closed the day at $28.82. The company report on February 28, 2023 that M Resort Spa Casino Deploys Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Security Robot.

Entertainment and Gaming Industries Use Innovation to Improve Workforce and Visitor Safety.

Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces another successful deployment of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) at M Resort Spa Casino, a PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) property and the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders.

PENN Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 2.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PENN stock has declined by -2.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.63% and lost -2.96% year-on date.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $4.49 billion, with 154.30 million shares outstanding and 154.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 2786092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $41.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $45 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PENN stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

PENN stock trade performance evaluation

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.04, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 31.79 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 2.04%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,799 million, or 85.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,615,721, which is approximately -2.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,940,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.69 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $398.55 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -1.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 12,191,596 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 8,420,845 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 115,584,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,197,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,490,532 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,402,993 shares during the same period.