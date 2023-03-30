For Paychex Inc. [PAYX], Analyst sees a rise to $110. What next?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] price surged by 6.47 percent to reach at $7.05. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Paychex Named Among FORTUNE’s Most Innovative Companies.

Paychex has been recognized for continued innovation as an HR technology leader.

Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been recognized on FORTUNE® magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Most Innovative Companies. The recognition as a 2023 innovator was awarded to Paychex for the company’s commitment to industry-leading HR solutions while fostering a culture of innovation. The list, presented by FORTUNE and Statista, Inc., features 300 top-scoring U.S.-based organizations.

A sum of 5045253 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Paychex Inc. shares reached a high of $116.859 and dropped to a low of $109.23 until finishing in the latest session at $116.03.

The one-year PAYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.84. The average equity rating for PAYX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $120.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Paychex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $145, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PAYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 78.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.96, while it was recorded at 110.16 for the last single week of trading, and 118.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paychex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.90 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.20.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 46.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.38. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $87,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PAYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 7.74%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,674 million, or 73.20% of PAYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,830,279, which is approximately -0.493% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,787,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in PAYX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.52 billion in PAYX stock with ownership of nearly -4.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paychex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 656 institutional holders increased their position in Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX] by around 13,701,168 shares. Additionally, 630 investors decreased positions by around 10,426,097 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 238,984,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,111,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYX stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,961,566 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,182,821 shares during the same period.