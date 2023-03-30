For Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO], Analyst sees a rise to $58. What next?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] surged by $1.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $38.34 during the day while it closed the day at $38.19. The company report on March 15, 2023 that HALOZYME PROVIDES UPDATE ON LICENSEE CO-FORMULATION PATENT HEARING IN EUROPE.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Company Anticipates No Impact on U.S. and European Royalty Revenues from DARZALEX FASPRO® and SC through at least 2030.

Reiterates 2023 Revenue Guidance of $815 million to $845 million and Royalty Revenue of $445 million to $455 million .

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 16.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HALO stock has declined by -33.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.16% and lost -32.88% year-on date.

The market cap for HALO stock reached $5.05 billion, with 135.27 million shares outstanding and 133.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, HALO reached a trading volume of 2824449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $52.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $65, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

HALO stock trade performance evaluation

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.22. With this latest performance, HALO shares dropped by -20.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.41 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.01, while it was recorded at 35.71 for the last single week of trading, and 47.37 for the last 200 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 28.00%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,724 million, or 99.36% of HALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,215,726, which is approximately 0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,303,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.72 million in HALO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $260.72 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly 16.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

203 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 6,933,250 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 9,194,453 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 113,274,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,402,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,080,937 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 512,990 shares during the same period.