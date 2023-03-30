For Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP], Analyst sees a rise to $7.25. What next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price surged by 4.45 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Ballard announces 150-million-kilometer milestone.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the Company’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells have now powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles – or FCEVs – in commercial Heavy and Medium-Duty Motive vehicles for an industry-leading total of more than 150 million kilometers. This is roughly equivalent to circling the Earth over 3,700 times. To reach this milestone, Ballard fuel cells powered over 3,800 buses and trucks, providing zero-emission mobility solutions in approximately 15 countries around the world.

Mr. Randy MacEwen, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “At Ballard, we are designing our PEM fuel cell engines for heavy-duty mobility applications where zero emissions, reliability, and durability are key differentiators for end-user total cost of ownership. We continue to set the industry benchmark for PEM fuel cell performance in our target markets. The accumulated distance driven by FCEVs powered by our technology underlines Ballard’s customer focus and commitment to reliable service and high uptime.”.

A sum of 3123502 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $5.42 and dropped to a low of $5.195 until finishing in the latest session at $5.40.

The one-year BLDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.95. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $7.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BLDP stock. On November 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLDP shares from 11 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.86 and a Gross Margin at -25.80. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -207.07.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.36. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$174,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.10.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $427 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,730,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.14 million in BLDP stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $21.99 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 31.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 11,520,058 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 14,511,868 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 56,527,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,559,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 641,007 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,801,542 shares during the same period.