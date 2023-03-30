Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] is -20.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] traded at a high on 03/29/23, posting a 5.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.35. The company report on March 29, 2023 that U.S. FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Designation for Emergent BioSolutions’ NARCAN® Nasal Spray, a Historic Milestone for the Opioid Overdose Emergency Treatment.

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is currently the first and only prescription strength naloxone nasal spray to receive over-the-counter status in the U.S., which is a critical step toward broadening access.

Expected over-the-counter availability is anticipated by late summer of this year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16408320 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands at 9.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.48%.

The market cap for EBS stock reached $454.88 million, with 49.80 million shares outstanding and 44.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, EBS reached a trading volume of 16408320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.21.

How has EBS stock performed recently?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.03. With this latest performance, EBS shares dropped by -24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 19.38 for the last 200 days.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.42 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.97.

Return on Total Capital for EBS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.14. Additionally, EBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] managed to generate an average of -$89,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]

There are presently around $413 million, or 84.60% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,955,218, which is approximately 6.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,817,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.78 million in EBS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.12 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 9,962,891 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,329,580 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 32,122,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,415,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,120 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,594,318 shares during the same period.