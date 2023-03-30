Credit Suisse slashes price target on Brookfield Corporation [BN] – find out why.

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] jumped around 1.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.19 at the close of the session, up 3.86%. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Brookfield to Present at the RBC 2023 Global Financials Conference.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

A live webcast will be available on the Brookfield website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/events. For those unable to join the live webcast, a recording will be available on Brookfield’s website shortly after the event.

Brookfield Corporation stock is now -0.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BN Stock saw the intraday high of $31.26 and lowest of $30.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.19, which means current price is +10.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 4117606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $46.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $42 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Brookfield Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06.

How has BN stock performed recently?

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.84, while it was recorded at 30.08 for the last single week of trading, and 40.99 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.63 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.01. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 18.50%.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

There are presently around $27,875 million, or 73.00% of BN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 131,887,746, which is approximately 1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 98,738,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in BN stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $1.52 billion in BN stock with ownership of nearly 8.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Corporation [NYSE:BN] by around 53,918,480 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 128,477,817 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 745,826,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 928,222,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,076,015 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 5,986,524 shares during the same period.