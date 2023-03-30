Consumer Edge Research slashes price target on Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] – find out why.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ: CALM] price surged by 6.80 percent to reach at $3.69. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Cal-Maine Foods Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2023.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $2.20 Per Share.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) (“Cal-Maine Foods” or the “Company”), the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (thirteen weeks) ended February 25, 2023.

A sum of 3351821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 952.08K shares. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $60.58 and dropped to a low of $55.55 until finishing in the latest session at $57.96.

The one-year CALM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.47. The average equity rating for CALM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALM shares is $60.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CALM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CALM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.47. With this latest performance, CALM shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.79, while it was recorded at 55.16 for the last single week of trading, and 55.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cal-Maine Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.09. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for CALM is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, CALM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] managed to generate an average of $44,439 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [CALM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,197 million, or 96.80% of CALM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,905,325, which is approximately 11.434% of the company’s market cap and around 10.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,426,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.49 million in CALM stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $97.83 million in CALM stock with ownership of nearly 5.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. [NASDAQ:CALM] by around 6,796,623 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 6,985,028 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,708,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,490,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,424,707 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,040 shares during the same period.