Citigroup lifts Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] jumped around 0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.43 at the close of the session, up 4.89%. The company report on March 13, 2023 that PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH WYNDHAM ALLTRA SAMANÁ IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC.

Located in the northeastern region of the Samaná peninsula, this will be the fourth Wyndham Alltra all-inclusive resort managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, is pleased to announce the management of a new Wyndham Alltra resort in the Dominican Republic. The agreement provides Playa management with a 404-room resort in Samaná, Dominican Republic, which will be renovated and rebranded as Wyndham Alltra Samaná, targeting the all-ages segment. The opening date of the rebranded resort is set for the third quarter of 2023.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock is now 44.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLYA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.46 and lowest of $9.055 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.73, which means current price is +53.83% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 3333951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $8 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYA in the course of the last twelve months was 11.39.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, PLYA shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.44 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.31 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for PLYA is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.77. Additionally, PLYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.

There are presently around $1,162 million, or 83.10% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 15,142,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 12,081,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.61 million in PLYA stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $106.77 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 19,625,020 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 25,064,947 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 84,555,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,245,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,304,810 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 8,525,106 shares during the same period.