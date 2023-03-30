China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] Revenue clocked in at $4.80 million, down -36.80% YTD: What’s Next?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] loss -21.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.63 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2023 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal,” the “Company,” or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 15, 2023, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from January 3, 2023 to February 14, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited represents 17.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.32 million with the latest information. CLEU stock price has been found in the range of $0.5302 to $0.7798.

If compared to the average trading volume of 189.99K shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 2790608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

Trading performance analysis for CLEU stock

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.11. With this latest performance, CLEU shares dropped by -27.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.34 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8278, while it was recorded at 0.7762 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8611 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.94 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.97.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now -4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of -$46,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 198,180, which is approximately 102.06% of the company’s market cap and around 20.31% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 48,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in CLEU stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $8000.0 in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly -33.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 101,600 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 58,756 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 107,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,500 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 53,511 shares during the same period.