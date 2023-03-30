Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell -36.01% so far this year. What now?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.39%. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Chegg Announces New $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase $150 million of Chegg’s common stock.

Under the ASR, Chegg will make an initial payment of $150 million to J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 7.6 million shares of its common stock by February 24, 2023. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of Chegg’s common stock during the term of the ASR, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to occur by the second quarter of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CHGG stock dropped by -54.86%. The one-year Chegg Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.66. The average equity rating for CHGG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.01 billion, with 125.73 million shares outstanding and 122.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, CHGG stock reached a trading volume of 2814641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.20.

CHGG Stock Performance Analysis:

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading, and 21.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chegg Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.92 and a Gross Margin at +74.26. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 0.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.32. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of $128,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

CHGG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 20.00%.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,875 million, or 97.50% of CHGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,929,525, which is approximately -1.532% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,348,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.81 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $144.46 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly 2.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 10,262,338 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 13,507,546 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 92,682,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,451,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,130,392 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,733 shares during the same period.