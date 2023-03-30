Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $5

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.32 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on March 20, 2023 that CERBERUS CYBER SENTINEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION.

Receives $5.0 million from private convertible note offering.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stock has also loss -9.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CISO stock has declined by -89.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.89% and lost -88.63% year-on date.

The market cap for CISO stock reached $47.83 million, with 142.30 million shares outstanding and 57.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, CISO reached a trading volume of 2867980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CISO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CISO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, CISO shares dropped by -49.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9139, while it was recorded at 0.3048 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6080 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.51.

Return on Total Capital for CISO is now -79.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.78. Additionally, CISO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] managed to generate an average of -$210,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.60% of CISO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,573,940, which is approximately 3.951% of the company’s market cap and around 61.73% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 834,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in CISO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.24 million in CISO stock with ownership of nearly 9.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ:CISO] by around 1,063,823 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 51,261 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,582,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,697,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CISO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 366,406 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 14,276 shares during the same period.