CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock Downgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $32

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.97%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Radisson Blu Mall of America Becomes First Hotel in the World with CarbinX™ Carbon Capture Unit to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Installation of CleanO2’s groundbreaking technology is part of a CenterPoint Energy program offering cleaner energy solutions to its customers.

Today CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) and Radisson Blu Mall of America, part of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), announced the groundbreaking installation of a carbon-capture technology unit, CarbinX™, developed by CleanO2. This marks the first hotel in the world to use this innovative system that captures greenhouse gas emissions from heating equipment. The installation is part of a program by CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota’s largest natural gas utility, to explore the potential of new, cleaner energy technologies.

Over the last 12 months, CNP stock dropped by -3.55%. The one-year CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.48. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.79 billion, with 629.00 million shares outstanding and 628.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CNP stock reached a trading volume of 4334093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.97, while it was recorded at 28.43 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,480 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 77,888,930, which is approximately 5.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76,579,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.5 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 29,973,694 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 28,709,374 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 516,141,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,824,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,091,505 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429,869 shares during the same period.