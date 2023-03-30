Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Is Currently 2.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] gained 2.25% or 0.57 points to close at $25.88 with a heavy trading volume of 3576659 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Cameco Reports Document Filings.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reported today that it filed its annual report on Form 40-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The document includes Cameco’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, its management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A), and its Canadian annual information form (AIF).

In addition, Cameco filed its AIF with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its MD&A were filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities in February 2023.

It opened the trading session at $25.71, the shares rose to $26.20 and dropped to $25.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCJ points out that the company has recorded -2.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 3576659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $35.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 96.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for CCJ stock

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.82, while it was recorded at 24.85 for the last single week of trading, and 24.95 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cameco Corporation [CCJ]

There are presently around $6,959 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,950,464, which is approximately 10.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,780,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.1 million in CCJ stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $361.44 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 23.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

242 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 58,469,250 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 23,009,862 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 193,465,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,944,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,268,710 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 7,680,927 shares during the same period.