Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] moved up 2.64: Why It’s Important

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] surged by $1.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.70 during the day while it closed the day at $60.66. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Apollo-Managed Funds Announce Upsize and Extension of Delos Platform, an Investment Partnership with Apeiron Management.

Since establishing the investment partnership in February 2018, Apollo Funds have deployed over EUR 470 million in Italy across investments in corporate debt, receivables, special situations, insolvency compositions, and other stressed and distressed assets.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock has also gained 2.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APO stock has declined by -4.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.18% and lost -4.91% year-on date.

The market cap for APO stock reached $34.71 billion, with 583.20 million shares outstanding and 328.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 2869585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $76.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.52.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -14.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.32, while it was recorded at 58.79 for the last single week of trading, and 59.67 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 12.21%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,805 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,866,248, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,755,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

371 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 24,493,588 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 25,934,484 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 267,762,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,190,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,508,134 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,122,839 shares during the same period.