Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] Is Currently 1.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE: AM] gained 1.78% or 0.18 points to close at $10.27 with a heavy trading volume of 4254846 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Antero Midstream Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and 2023 Capital Budget and Guidance.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operational results and 2023 capital budget and guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $10.21, the shares rose to $10.28 and dropped to $10.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AM points out that the company has recorded 15.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, AM reached to a volume of 4254846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $11.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Sell rating on AM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for AM stock

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.35. Antero Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.93.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.32. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] managed to generate an average of $556,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corporation go to 5.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

There are presently around $2,638 million, or 53.90% of AM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,884,707, which is approximately 4.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 33,300,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.0 million in AM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $332.09 million in AM stock with ownership of nearly 1.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM] by around 18,549,180 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 13,731,554 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 229,132,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,413,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,340,778 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,643,655 shares during the same period.