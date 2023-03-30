AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] moved up 4.18: Why It’s Important

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] traded at a high on 03/29/23, posting a 4.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.98. The company report on March 27, 2023 that L’Officiel Inc. SAS Granted Permits by the Ministry of Home Affairs of Malaysia to Publish Locally and Achieved Another Milestone Under the Direct Owner’s Model.

L’Officiel Inc. SAS (“L’Officiel”), a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), announced that its subsidiary, L’Officiel Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., has been granted the publication permit in Malaysia by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The permit was obtained soon after L’Officiel’s announcement of its relaunching exercise in Singapore and Malaysia editions under the direct owner’s model.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5134666 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMTD Digital Inc. stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.47%.

The market cap for HKD stock reached $1.34 billion, with 179.79 million shares outstanding and 23.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, HKD reached a trading volume of 5134666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has HKD stock performed recently?

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, HKD shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.19 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Total Capital for HKD is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] managed to generate an average of $550,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AMTD Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.80 and a Current Ratio set at 50.80.

Insider trade positions for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]

5 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE:HKD] by around 35,546 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,247 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2 shares during the same period.