Amgen Inc. [AMGN] is -8.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $241.03 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2023 that AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 33rd ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13, 2023. Susan Sweeney, senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen’s business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen’s website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen’s Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Amgen Inc. represents 535.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.04 billion with the latest information. AMGN stock price has been found in the range of $238.333 to $241.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 2733350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $258.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $280 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for AMGN stock

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.78, while it was recorded at 237.48 for the last single week of trading, and 251.27 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.78 and a Gross Margin at +75.45. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.11.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,082.76. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,035.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $260,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 4.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $97,621 million, or 79.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 48,514,640, which is approximately 3.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,065,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.46 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.08 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,145 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 24,305,361 shares. Additionally, 1,120 investors decreased positions by around 26,535,057 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 358,505,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,345,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 288 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,807,894 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,297,981 shares during the same period.