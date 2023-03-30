Alight Inc. [ALIT] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $13

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] gained 2.29% on the last trading session, reaching $8.93 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Alight Names Kausik Rajgopal to Board of Directors.

Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that it has named Kausik Rajgopal to its Board of Directors, effective March 17, 2023.

The addition of Mr. Rajgopal, together with the previous appointment of Denise Williams, came as Alight expanded the size of the board from 8 to 10 members earlier this year. These changes reflect the continued evolution of Alight’s operating model as a public company, which include Alight’s commitment to creating a Board with a diversity of experience and perspectives, including diversity with respect to race, gender, geography, and areas of expertise.

Alight Inc. represents 461.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.90 billion with the latest information. ALIT stock price has been found in the range of $8.782 to $8.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 1992241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $14.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 8.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc. [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Alight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ALIT is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alight Inc. [ALIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.60. Additionally, ALIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $3,981 million, or 94.90% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 52,477,062, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC., holding 45,572,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.85 million in ALIT stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $281.49 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 3.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 44,001,868 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 22,887,908 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 389,158,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,048,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,272,501 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,630,967 shares during the same period.