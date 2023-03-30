Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $26

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $20.32 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.26, while the highest price level was $20.44. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Albertsons Companies to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings on April 11, 2023.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended February 25, 2023, before the market opens on April 11, 2023.

In light of the Company’s entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.03 percent and weekly performance of 3.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 9510731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $27.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.86.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.57, while it was recorded at 20.21 for the last single week of trading, and 23.71 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 14.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.99. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 457.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] managed to generate an average of $5,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 129.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,243 million, or 68.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $348.48 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 9.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 51,101,193 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 45,972,866 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 259,179,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,253,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,247,978 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 10,141,588 shares during the same period.