AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] Stock trading around $13.18 per share: What’s Next?

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] closed the trading session at $13.18 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.08, while the highest price level was $14.15. The company report on February 27, 2023 that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results and Updates 2023 Outlook.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.43 percent and weekly performance of -4.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, AHCO reached to a volume of 3108299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $22.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $30 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

AHCO stock trade performance evaluation

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, AHCO shares dropped by -17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.03 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.23, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 19.98 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.61 and a Gross Margin at +11.87. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.33.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.26. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of $6,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 29.00%.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,473 million, or 82.60% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 13,818,180, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,872,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.43 million in AHCO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $131.22 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly 10.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AdaptHealth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 9,150,112 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,747,993 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 90,436,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,335,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 827,097 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,258,344 shares during the same period.