3M Company [MMM] moved up 1.43: Why It’s Important

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] closed the trading session at $103.19 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.90, while the highest price level was $103.24. The company report on March 28, 2023 that 3M Works With U.S. Government on National Strategy To Curb Traffic-Related Deaths.

Originally published on 3M News Center.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently named 3M a primary stakeholder in a campaign to accelerate the National Roadway Safety Strategy, a comprehensive approach to significantly reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries. The Call-to-Action campaign encourages existing stakeholders to redouble their efforts to promote safe roadways and inspire others to join the effort.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.95 percent and weekly performance of 1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, MMM reached to a volume of 3220697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 3M Company [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $119.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $137 to $144, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on MMM stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MMM shares from 126 to 131.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 119.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MMM stock trade performance evaluation

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.45 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.36, while it was recorded at 101.71 for the last single week of trading, and 122.90 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.90 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.88.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 12.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.56. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $62,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 3M Company [MMM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 0.09%.

3M Company [MMM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,815 million, or 68.10% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,872,159, which is approximately 1.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,492,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.32 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.4 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 2.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 877 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 21,402,673 shares. Additionally, 1,110 investors decreased positions by around 20,850,774 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 329,426,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,680,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,168,426 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,910 shares during the same period.