why X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.07

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XFOR] price surged by 11.95 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on March 21, 2023 that X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Upcoming expected milestones for investigational therapy mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome include: presentation of additional Phase 3 clinical data in 2Q 2023, NDA submission in early.

A sum of 4308597 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 762.63K shares. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.91 and dropped to a low of $0.78 until finishing in the latest session at $0.89.

The one-year XFOR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.13. The average equity rating for XFOR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XFOR shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XFOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on XFOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

XFOR Stock Performance Analysis:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, XFOR shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XFOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9603, while it was recorded at 0.8440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2319 for the last 200 days.

Insight into X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XFOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 35.00% of XFOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XFOR stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 12,202,510, which is approximately 90.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 11,736,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.33 million in XFOR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $4.62 million in XFOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XFOR] by around 25,486,591 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 7,790,403 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,715,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,992,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XFOR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,567,217 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,172 shares during the same period.