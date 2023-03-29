why Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.12

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] gained 1.83% on the last trading session, reaching $15.62 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Dividend and Provides Update on Estimated Results of Operations, Portfolio, Liquidity and Book Value.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: IVR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of April 6, 2023.

“Our investment portfolio continues to generate strong earnings available for distribution despite the sharp increase in short-term interest rates given a high percentage of our funding is hedged with a relatively low-cost legacy swap portfolio. We reduced our common stock dividend to retain capital and enhance book value by continuing to invest in agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“Agency RMBS”) at historically attractive valuations. We believe this represents a compelling environment for longer-term investors. The dividend reduction allows us to pay a competitive dividend consistent with Agency RMBS market levered returns and helps increase the ratio of our common stock to total stockholders’ equity,” said John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer.

Invesco Ltd. represents 456.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.10 billion with the latest information. IVZ stock price has been found in the range of $15.26 to $15.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 4306351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $18.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $11.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 40.45.

Trading performance analysis for IVZ stock

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.70, while it was recorded at 15.30 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.91 and a Gross Margin at +64.85. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.25. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $106,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to -0.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $4,897 million, or 92.20% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,650,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.65 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $693.74 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 14,636,237 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 18,228,402 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 286,389,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,254,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,521,819 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,250,517 shares during the same period.