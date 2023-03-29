Wayfair Inc. [W] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $70

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] price plunged by -0.81 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Wayfair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Q4 Net Revenue of $3.1 billion.

A sum of 4261638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.32M shares. Wayfair Inc. shares reached a high of $34.5515 and dropped to a low of $32.7301 until finishing in the latest session at $33.08.

The one-year W stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.49. The average equity rating for W stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $47.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $63, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on W stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for W shares from 30 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

W Stock Performance Analysis:

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.95, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 44.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wayfair Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.96. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -65.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 258.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$84,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Wayfair Inc. [W] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,329 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,180,643, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 10,530,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.19 million in W stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $285.91 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 19,719,588 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 14,184,202 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 65,919,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,822,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,805,450 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 8,140,267 shares during the same period.